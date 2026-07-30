Here are the best movies coming to streaming in August

From bodybuilding legends to psychological thrillers, a diverse lineup hits streaming platforms this August.

August is shaping up to be a massive month for streaming, with a killer lineup of new movies landing across every major platform.

Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping documentary, a star-studded thriller, or an offbeat comedy, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s our curated guide to the best new films coming to streaming this month.

The Housemaid

Streaming 1 August (HBO Max)

A struggling woman takes a job for a wealthy couple, only to become trapped in a web of psychological manipulation and dark secrets.

Final Destination

Streaming 1 August (Netflix, US Only)

After cheating death through a premonition, a group of teens discovers that Death will not be denied in this iconic horror classic.

Poster Boy: Becoming Zyzz

Streaming 5 August (Stan)

A documentary exploring bodybuilding icon Zyzz’s rapid rise and tragic death, featuring never-before-seen footage and intimate family testimony.

The Last House

7 August (Netflix)

A family wakes trapped inside their own home by an unknown force, fighting for survival as resources dwindle in this sci-fi thriller.

GOAT

9 August (Prime Video)

A small goat with big dreams gets his shot at professional “roarball” in this star-studded animated family comedy about overcoming the odds.

The Assistant

14 August (Mubi)

Julia Garner delivers a quiet, powerful performance as a young assistant confronting workplace complicity and institutional silence in the film industry.

Hamnet

22 August (Binge)

Oscar-winner Jessie Buckley stars as a grieving mother in 16th-century England, exploring the heartbreaking story behind Shakespeare’s most famous play.

Done watching? Catch up on the best movies streaming in June and July.