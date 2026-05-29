Here are the best movies coming to streaming in June.

June’s streaming movie lineup is bringing plenty of reasons to stay on the couch.

Whether you’re chasing post-apocalyptic thrills, prestige drama, dark comedy or an easy Friday-night rom-com, June 2026 has something lined up for every kind of movie fan.

From Emma Stone’s Oscar-winning turn in Poor Things to the long-awaited return of the 28 Days Later universe, here’s what should be on your watchlist this month.

Office Romance

Streaming June 5, Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead this workplace rom-com about two ambitious executives competing for the same promotion.

As their rivalry escalates, so does an unexpected attraction. With Betty Gilpin and Bradley Whitford rounding out the cast, this looks like an easy crowd-pleaser.

Poor Things

Streaming June 7, Netflix

One of the most acclaimed films of recent years finally arrives on Netflix.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and anchored by an Oscar-winning performance from Emma Stone, Poor Things is a wildly imaginative, visually stunning dark comedy that deserves all the hype it received.

Over Your Dead Body

Streaming June 10, Prime Video

A struggling couple head to a remote cabin hoping to reconnect, except both secretly plan to kill each other.

Things only get messier when unexpected visitors arrive with deadly intentions of their own. Equal parts thriller, dark comedy and survival story.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Streaming June 14, Prime Video

The world of 28 Days Later expands again with a new chapter from director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland.

Starring Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy, the film explores a world where surviving humans may be more dangerous than the infected.

Your Fault: London

Streaming June 17, Prime Video

The British adaptation of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables series continues with more romance, heartbreak and relationship drama.

Noah and Nick’s relationship faces its biggest test yet as life starts pulling them in different directions.

Voicemails for Isabelle

Streaming June 19, Netflix

This indie romantic comedy pairs Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson in a charming story about friendship, love and figuring things out in your twenties.

Expect plenty of awkward moments, heartfelt conversations and genuine chemistry.

Here are the best movies coming to streaming in June.

In the Hand of Dante

Streaming June 24, Netflix

One of the month’s most intriguing releases, this literary thriller follows a scholar drawn into the criminal underworld after discovering an original manuscript connected to Dante’s Divine Comedy.

The cast alone is enough to turn heads, featuring Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Al Pacino.

Done watching? Catch up on the best movies streaming in May, and April.