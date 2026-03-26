Here are the best movies streaming this April

Here are the best movies streaming in April 2026, from high-octane blockbusters to chilling supernatural horror and quirky comedies.

April’s streaming lineup is officially stacked. Whether you’re looking for the adrenaline of a mission gone wrong, the psychological tension of a wilderness hunt, or a trippy quest for the perfect slice of pizza, there is something for every mood this month.

From the streaming debut of the latest Mission: Impossible to Charlize Theron’s brutal survival thriller, here is what you should be watching.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Streaming April 3, Prime Video

Ethan Hunt’s most dangerous mission yet finally arrives on the small screen.

Tom Cruise returns for what is billed as the definitive conclusion to the saga. Expect death-defying stunts and a race against a terrifying AI entity that threatens the global order.

If you missed the theatrical spectacle, now is your chance to catch the cinematic event of the year from your couch.

Pizza Movie

Streaming April 3, Hulu

In a sharp pivot from world-ending stakes, Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) and Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) star in this Hulu Original comedy.

The premise is simple but chaotic: two college roommates embark on a desperate, trippy quest across town to find a specific pizza.

It’s a lo-fi, hilarious journey that’s perfect for a weekend watch with friends.

Civil War

Streaming April 15, Netflix

Alex Garland’s polarizing and visceral dystopian thriller makes its way to Netflix. Following a team of journalists embedded within a fragmented, near-future United States, the film is a haunting look at domestic conflict.

It’s less of a political statement and more of a sensory experience that will leave you thinking long after the credits roll.

Shelby Oaks

Streaming April 17, Hulu

Produced by Mike Flanagan and directed by YouTube’s Chris Stuckmann, this supernatural horror film arrives after massive Kickstarter success.

Twelve years after her sister disappeared while filming a paranormal investigation, Mia (Camille Sullivan) stumbles upon a lead that suggests the “Paranormal Paranoids” found something very real – and very dangerous.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Streaming April 21, Netflix

The fourth feature film from the global anime phenomenon lands on Netflix this month.

Set during the high-stakes period of the series’ final arcs, Deku and his classmates at U.A.

High must face a mysterious new villain who looks exactly like their retired idol, All Might. It’s a visual feast for fans of the franchise.

Apex

Streaming April 24, Netflix

Charlize Theron stars in this gritty action-survival thriller as a grieving woman who retreats into the Australian wilderness to find peace.

Instead, she finds herself the target of a high-stakes hunt led by a relentless antagonist played by Taron Egerton.

It’s a brutal “cat and mouse” game set against a beautiful but deadly backdrop.

The Life of Chuck

Streaming April 25, Max

Based on the Stephen King short story, this genre-bending film follows three pivotal chapters in the life of Charles Krantz.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, the movie moves backward in time, starting with Chuck’s death from a brain tumor and ending with his childhood in a haunted house.

It’s a deeply human, darkly funny, and surprisingly life-affirming watch.

Head here for the best new albums landing in April.