DEAD SET’s April Lineup with Clay J Gladstone, SKULLS, and Robot God

DEAD SET is dialling up the volume all April long.

DEAD SET has quickly carved out its place as one of Darlinghurst’s most vital underground punk and hard rock rooms.

Across April, the venue keeps things moving with a packed run of alt-rock, punk, psych, and metal, plus DJs carrying the energy into the night.

With a mix of local headliners, and emerging acts, each night brings something different, and if you’re chasing live music that feels direct, loud, and full of energy, this month’s lineup is one to keep on your radar.

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Thursday April 2nd – Clay J Gladstone, Brooklyn Comic

Headliners Clay J Gladstone bring their emo-punk intensity to the top slot at 10pm. The Sydney quintet have been steadily building momentum with their emotional, high-energy live shows and growing presence across the alt scene.

Expect cathartic lyrics, driving guitars, and plenty of crowd connection in a tight, sweat-soaked room.

Support comes thick and fast with Brooklyn Comic at 8:30pm, delivering honest, mental-health-driven emo/post-hardcore, before DJ Nitecall takes over at 10:30pm to keep the night moving.

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Saturday April 4 – Dept of Gloom, Durty Triix, The Miskeens, Slack Punks



Headliners Dept of Gloom bring their gothcore heaviness to 10pm, dark and driving in all the right ways.

Durty Triix hit at 9pm with classic rock swagger and a modern edge, while The Miskeens follow at 8pm with Western Sydney grit.

Slack Punks kick things off at 7:30pm with full-throttle chaos.

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Four bands, one packed room — expect nothing but noise, sweat, and momentum.

DJ Space Truckin keeps the energy rolling after the amps go quiet.

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Friday April 10 – SKULLS, Deadpan, Sedaka,



SKULLS take over at 10pm, celebrating the release of their debut EP with a set built for maximum impact.

Loud, tight, and unapologetic, they thrive in a room like this.

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Deadpan bring raw punk energy at 9pm, while Sedaka step in at 8pm with their own edge.

DJ Bryan holds it all together between sets — and after the bands wrap, the night doesn’t let up.

Saturday April 11 – Retail Therapy, Ghazza, Failsafe



Retail Therapy launch into the night at 10pm with their new single ‘Shame’.

Sharp, high-energy punk built for the chaos of DEAD SET.

Ghazza hit at 9pm with gritty Northern Beaches punk attitude, while Failsafe kick off at 8pm with their DIY rock spirit and tight live energy.

DJ Goggles closes it out late — expect plenty of movement from start to finish.

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Friday April 17 – Robot God, Ugly Mug, Space Blanket

We’ve got a soft spot for a great band name, and this lineup absolutely delivers — Robot God headline at 10pm, bringing a psych-heavy blend of stoner rock, space rock and swirling psychedelia. Expansive, heavy and hypnotic, it’s a trip built for the room.

Ugly Mug hit at 9pm with fuzzed-out psych and garage grit, while Space Blanket set the tone at 8pm with layered, spacey textures. DJ AXL BROS closes out the night with cosmic momentum.

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Saturday April 18 – Flaming Wrekage, King Machete, Skarmekal, Ethereal Realm,



Flaming Wrekage bring the fire at 10pm — thrash death metal designed to hit hard and fast.

King Machete hit the stage at 9pm with stoner punk grooves, Skarmekal deliver deathcore brutality at 8pm, and Ethereal Realm open at 7pm with soaring heavy metal.

DJ Nitecall keeps the volume high right through the night.

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Friday April 24 – Holiday Mystics, The Cat Snatchers, Jenna & the Breakdown



Holiday Mystics headline at 10pm with a blend of indie rock and mystic pop, leaning into atmosphere and dual-vocal interplay.

The Cat Snatchers will hit the stage at 9, and Jenna & the Breakdown kick the night off at 8pm.

DJ Goggles keeps things flowing into the late hours. A night that shifts between groove, emotion and edge.

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Saturday April 25 – Dead City Ruins, Salem Rising, Crash & The Carpenters



Dead City Ruins bring the volume at 10pm with hard rock and metal built for the stage.

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Salem Rising add a melodic punk edge at 9pm, while Crash & The Carpenters kick things off at 8pm. DJ Nitecall closes out the final stretch of the month with no shortage of energy.

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Head to Dead Set.