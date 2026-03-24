Wu-Tang Clan announce additional dates to final tour

Wu-Tang Clan sure aren’t done just yet.
Wu-Tang Clan has spent the last year touring for their Forever: The Final Chamber tour which was meant to be their last ever.
But as it turns out, they just can’t get enough.
They’ve announced an additional 26 dates to the tour which will now enter its second year.
Support for almost every gig will come from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and all the dates you need are just below.
27/08 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
28/08 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
29/08 Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre
01/09 Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
02/09 Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
04/09 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
05/09 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
06/09 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/09 Toronto, Ontario – RBC Amphitheatre
09/09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
11/09 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
12/09 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
13/09 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
15/09 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
16/09 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
18/09 Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
19/09 Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater
20/09 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
22/09 Orlando, FL – Kia Center
23/09 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
24/09 Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
26/09 Thackerville, OK – Winstar Casino
28/09 Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
29/09 Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
01/10 Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater
02/10 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
03/10 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
04/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
With their current nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, here’s to hoping they’re having second thoughts about retirement.