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Wu-Tang Clan announce additional dates to final tour

GA

by Ginja Allen

GA

by Ginja Allen

Wu-Tang Clan sure aren’t done just yet. 

Wu-Tang Clan has spent the last year touring for their Forever: The Final Chamber tour which was meant to be their last ever. 

But as it turns out, they just can’t get enough. 

They’ve announced an additional 26 dates to the tour which will now enter its second year. 

Support for almost every gig will come from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and all the dates you need are just below. 

27/08 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater 

28/08 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

29/08 Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre 

01/09 Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

02/09 Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater 

04/09 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre 

05/09 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center 

06/09 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre 

08/09 Toronto, Ontario – RBC Amphitheatre 

09/09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center 

11/09 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center 

12/09 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center 

13/09 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater 

15/09 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live 

16/09 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 

18/09 Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater 

19/09 Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater 

20/09 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

22/09 Orlando, FL – Kia Center 

23/09 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre 

24/09 Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre 

26/09 Thackerville, OK – Winstar Casino

28/09 Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater 

29/09 Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre 

01/10 Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater 

02/10 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

03/10 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

04/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 

With their current nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, here’s to hoping they’re having second thoughts about retirement

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