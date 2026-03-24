Wu-Tang Clan announce additional dates to final tour

Wu-Tang Clan sure aren’t done just yet.

Wu-Tang Clan has spent the last year touring for their Forever: The Final Chamber tour which was meant to be their last ever.

But as it turns out, they just can’t get enough.

They’ve announced an additional 26 dates to the tour which will now enter its second year.

Support for almost every gig will come from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and all the dates you need are just below.

27/08 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

28/08 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

29/08 Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

01/09 Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

02/09 Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

04/09 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

05/09 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

06/09 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/09 Toronto, Ontario – RBC Amphitheatre

09/09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

11/09 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

12/09 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

13/09 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

15/09 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

16/09 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

18/09 Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

19/09 Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

20/09 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

22/09 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

23/09 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

24/09 Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

26/09 Thackerville, OK – Winstar Casino

28/09 Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

29/09 Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

01/10 Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

02/10 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

03/10 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

04/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

With their current nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, here’s to hoping they’re having second thoughts about retirement.