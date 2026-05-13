This Is Lorelei signs to Matador 

It’s only getting bigger for This Is Lorelei.

Since the release of 2024’s Box for Buddy, Box for Star, the solo project of Water from your eyes’ Nate Amos has found itself at the very forefront of indie rock.

From being covered by all your favourite artists favourite artists on the deluxe album, (think MJ Lenderman, Hayley Williams and Waxahatchee), to now signing to Matador records, This Is Lorelei has been receiving some very well deserved hype.

And it looks like the hype isn’t just temporary either.

This move signifies that Amos is going to go the distance as one of the defining voices of this era.

Along with the signing announcement, Amos has revealed a run of tour dates across North America, Europe and the UK.

It’s called “The Singer in My Band” tour and will feature Colin Miller and @ on some select dates.

This Is Lorelei is also set to open for Bleachers whilst on the tour, which (apart from some festival dates) will kick off in September.

As for now, we’ll have to wait and see what this new development will bring, but it’s safe to say there will be lots to follow.