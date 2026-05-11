The Cat Empire with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Two of Australia’s biggest live acts return to the same stage, expanding on their previous run.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra and genre-bending outfit The Cat Empire return for an encore run at the Sydney Opera House.

Building on the momentum of their 2024 performances (later released as Live at the Sydney Opera House), this collaboration proves that while the catalogue may be familiar, the experience has been transformed.

The songs have been rebuilt from the ground up. Cinematic string sections, soaring choral layers, and fiery flamenco are now woven into the very fabric of the set.

This doesn’t dilute The Cat Empire’s signature energy; if anything, it creates more breathing room – quieter moments that allow the music to exhale before hitting harder at the peaks.

A lot of that works because of the band’s DNA. Their sound has always pulled from Afro-Cuban rhythms, jazz and flamenco, so stretching into an orchestral setting doesn’t feel forced.

It’s also why they’ve lasted. The Cat Empire sit in a pretty rare lane – part jazz ensemble, part full-blown party band – and they’ve always been built for the stage. Their performance runs on that back-and-forth with the crowd, which is why the energy translates just as well in a concert hall as it does in a packed festival tent.

With longtime collaborator Roscoe James Irwin handling arrangements, the orchestral shift feels inevitable rather than forced.

It also lines up with where the Sydney Symphony Orchestra is at right now. Under Chief Conductor Simone Young, the Orchestra has opened things up – not moving away from the classics, but making space for projects like this alongside them.

You can see that shift across their 2026 season with Beck, William Barton, and Bryce Dessner – collaborations that sit right on the frontier of indie, First Nations artistry, and experimental composition.

Importantly, this isn’t a “sit-down-and-be-quiet” kind of night. These concerts have earned a reputation for being genuinely electric – part concert hall, part dancefloor – with flamenco group Arte Kanela, Gondwana Choirs and the Sydney Symphony Massed Choir adding as much movement as they do sound.

Today’s audiences don’t box music into genres, and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra is meeting them there, offering an experience that is holistic, creative, and undeniably uplifting.

If you’ve seen The Cat Empire at full tilt before, you can expect this to tap into that same spirit.

Dates & details

Venue: Sydney Opera House (Concert Hall)

Dates: August 27 – August 29, 2026

Featuring: The Cat Empire with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Conductor: Carlo Antonioli

Arrangements: Roscoe James Irwin

Special guests: Arte Kanela + Gondwana Choirs + Sydney Symphony Massed Choir

Run time: Approx. 2 hours (incl. interval)

Tickets and VIP Packages from $105, concessions available from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

VIP add-on is $250, including:

– Exclusive access to a rehearsal with The Cat Empire and Sydney Symphony Orchestra (Thursday 27 August)

– Photo opportunity with members of The Cat Empire

– Handmade leather VIP commemorative wristband (RRP $50)

– Exclusive Sonira merchandise item designed for superfans (RRP $50)