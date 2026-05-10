Beck goes big – and then strips it all back – at Sydney Opera House finale

Beck proves he can do it all with Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Opera House finale

There’s a certain confidence required to stand in front of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House and not get swallowed by it.

On Saturday evening, Beck closed out his three-night “Live with Orchestra” run at the Opera House – a format he’d fully settled into by the end of it.

Backed by the orchestra under Nicholas Buc, the set leaned into his more atmospheric catalogue – Sea Change, Morning Phase – the material that already carries weight.

Arrangements by his father, David Campbell, gave tracks like ‘Lonesome Tears’ and ‘Round the Bend’ a slow, cinematic pull, showing what can happen when space and restraint are used properly.

Vocally, he’s still got it. He can croon, and then some. In the last 15 minutes of the show, he joked about having a “14-octave range,” which is obviously ridiculous, but also… not entirely unconvincing in the moment – he does, after all, have an impressive range.

The set itself wasn’t locked in either. By the back end, things started to drift in a good way. He pulled out the Heaven Hammer version of ‘Missing’, dropped in ‘Ramona’ from the Scott Pilgrim soundtrack (a rare one live), and scattered a few covers through the night — including ‘Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime’.

In between, he kept it light. There was a story about “benign” Opera House ghosts, backed up by a backstage wine glass apparently exploding mid-conversation.

It shouldn’t land, but it does. Beck’s always had that slightly off, quietly funny way of holding a room.

He also clocked the milestone – his first time playing the Opera House after decades of touring here.

He mentioned an old photo of himself on the steps as a younger version of the same artist — which totally tracked. Saturday night had that feeling of a box quietly ticked.

After the orchestra took their bows, Beck stayed out with just his band.

It felt deliberately unpolished in contrast. He wandered the stage, tinkering with instruments left behind, coaxed on by a crowd clearly not ready to let it end. At one point, he leaned into the chaos, happily tapping out chimes like a kid left alone in a studio.

And then he did close it.

A solo take on ‘True Love Will Find You in the End,’ under a single spotlight. No orchestra, no band. Just him. A reminder that, orchestral grandeur or not, the core of what he does hasn’t changed.

Worth noting: there were cameras everywhere. It feels like this one’s probably coming back as a live film or release, which makes sense – it’s that kind of show.

Across the night, it never felt like he was trying to prove anything – more like he was enjoying the space, and the moment.

Let’s hope it’s not another twenty years before he’s back on that stage.