Mitski at Sydney Opera House for Vivid LIVE

Intimate stage, explosive setlist, wall-to-wall bangers.

On the 29th of May, Mitski transformed the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall into a beautifully decaying old living room: lamp-lit, worn-in, and utterly hers.

As part of Vivid LIVE, the performance was anything but subdued.

Folk Bitch Trio opened with quiet, introspective grace, three voices harmonising over gentle guitars with their raw, heartfelt songs proving to be a stunning counterpoint to the drama yet to come.

From Mitski’s first note, she moved with an electric, almost desperate energy, while the lighting shifted from fiery reds to drowning blues, perfectly mirroring the emotional whiplash of her discography.

The setlist was a career-spanning victory lap: every track a banger, every chorus a catharsis.

Against the domestic set design, a vintage chaise lounge and a lowly desk, her explosive presence felt both confessional and theatrical.

Dramatic shadows stretched across the hall as she swayed, screamed, and smiled through fan favourites and deep cuts alike.

It was stunning in every sense: sonically, visually, emotionally.

Mitski’s performance will forever haunt the Sydney Opera House; tenderly and triumphantly.

This show was an instant Vivid highlight, and a gentle reminder that intimacy and scale can co‑exist beautifully.