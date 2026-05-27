Yasmina Sadiki and Alfa Mist at Sydney Opera House

A symphony of light and soul.

Last night at the Sydney Opera House, Vivid Live delivered an unforgettable night of sonic and visual mastery.

Yasmina Sadiki proved why she’s Sydney’s most exciting rising star, her soulful improvisations and stunning vocal runs filling the theatre with hypnotic warmth.

Following her set, UK maestro Alfa Mist took the stage.

He and his band achieved what I could only describe as a magical symbiosis, blending jazz and hip-hop into a transcendent, premium-quality sound that was flawlessly mixed.

However, the unsung hero was the integrated light show.

Cool blues with flooded over crashing chords and swelling grooves, and fiery reds built up tension to transform one of the world’s most iconic venues into an immersive visual dreamscape.

If you missed this, you missed the best gig of the festival.

But no fear, there’s plenty more Vivid to explore!