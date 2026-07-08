Justin Bieber and Madonna lead historic World Cup halftime show

The World Cup has well and truly been Americanised.

Justin Bieber will be joining Madonna, Shakira, and BTS for the World Cup’s first-ever final halftime show on July 19.

This eleven-minute musical marathon, orchestrated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, transforms MetLife Stadium into a global stage, weaving Afrobeats through Burna Boy’s presence and classical grandeur via Gustavo Dudamel.

The PS22 Chorus, accompanied by Coldplay, will add a touch of youthful innocence, while Sesame Street’s beloved Muppets ensure childlike wonder amidst the athletic frenzy.

Beyond the entertainment, this performance champions a noble cause, supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund’s mission to raise $100 million for children’s education worldwide.

Burna Boy’s participation is especially poignant, celebrating his ‘Dai Dai’ collaboration with Shakira, a vibrant fusion of languages and rhythms that epitomises the tournament’s unifying spirit.

The world will be watching.