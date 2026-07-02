Unheard Chris Martin ‘James Bond’ demo and early Coldplay recordings hit auction

The Bond theme that almost was.

A treasure trove of early Coldplay recordings has emerged at auction, offering fans an unprecedented glimpse into the band’s formative years.

The collection, sold through Wax Poetics, stems from producer Chris Allison’s archives and includes material from the 1999 EP The Blue Room, the group’s first professional sessions after leaving university.

Among the most intriguing lots is an unheard Chris Martin demo intended for the 1999 James Bond film The World Is Not Enough.

The stripped-back acoustic recording, preserved on an original Parlophone reference cassette, presents a radically different vision from Garbage’s eventual official theme.

The archive also features alternative mixes of early gems like ‘Don’t Panic’, ‘Shiver’, and ‘Spies’, with some versions noticeably distinct from their final ‘Parachutes’ counterparts.

Martin has previously admitted Coldplay wrote Bond themes for “about five movies” but never submitted them, jokingly suggesting the character wouldn’t appreciate their “hippie stuff”.

Allison will donate a portion of proceeds to Restore The Music, supporting music education in deprived areas.