Lana Del Rey finally lands her James Bond moment

The Bond song that almost wasn’t.

Lana Del Rey has finally secured her license to thrill.

The cinematic pop icon shares the gorgeous new track ‘First Light,’ serving as the official theme for upcoming James Bond video game 007: First Light.

Created with veteran Bond composer David Arnold (Casino Royale), the song delivers instant classic Bond elegance.

“It’s a joy to watch two extraordinary talents combine forces,” said IO Interactive boss Hakan Abrak.

This marks a long-awaited arrival for Lana, who wrote a rejected theme for 2015’s Spectre in favour of Sam Smith. “How has it not happened yet?” she once mused.

The game, featuring Patrick Gibson as 007 and Lenny Kravitz in the cast, launches May 27th on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. A ravey Dimitri Vegas remix of the Bond theme also appears.

Meanwhile, Lana continues her own evolution: her upcoming album Stove (formerly Lasso) arrives later this year, with singles ‘Henry, Come On’ and ‘Bluebird’ promising a more playful, melodic direction.