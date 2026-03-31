Greaser Bar is serving up hot tracks, good times, and cold beer all April long!

Get ready for the iconic Fortitude Valley bar’s biggest month of live music yet!

Get your April weekends, weekdays, and hangover cures sorted, because Greaser’s got a massive lineup incoming.

Rock, punk, metal, and folk, Greaser’s got riffs for everyone and anyone next month.

Dive into the most awe-inspiring, bone-rattling, pants-dropping month of music you’ve ever witnessed!

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WEDNESDAY 1 APRIL

Launching into a loaded start to the month, Greaser hosts the huge two-piece Little Town Called Keith opening up for metal legends Tender Tooth and Daylight Vandal.

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THURSDAY 2 APRIL

Keep the party rolling on Thursday with supercharged indie-rock from Split Aces and an unmissable Whitt’s End headline slot.

FRIDAY 3 APRIL

Closed for Good Friday.

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SATURDAY 4 APRIL

Like your rock served dark, with a side of punk? Then you gotta check out the pop-punk sensation Uphoria, opening up the stage at 8pm. Then, we’re bringing in the psych-alt three-piece, Mind Muncher, to bend your psyche. Following on, Granzella’s hard-rock keeps the good times rolling, while Mister Man commands the stage afterwards, and we wrap up the night with Earl’s Kitchen and Dedway from 12am.

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SUNDAY 5 APRIL

Keen on a Sunday sesh? Greaser’s first Sunday of the month is not one to be missed. Paper Plate Pals, Ashtray Avenue and more TBA. Bands from 8pm until 11pm. Make sure to stick around into the night for the Dear Seattle After Party!

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WEDNESDAY 8 APRIL

New week, new music, but the rock don’t stop! 20th Century Boy leads the charge to fight your mid-week blues. While ASBESTOS fire-up their high-octane hardcore, and Stickerbomb! bring you their all for a punk show that’ll leave your ears ringing for the rest of the week.

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THURSDAY 9 APRIL

Looking to warm up in the middle of Autumn? May we suggest North Brisbane’s hottest band, Heatstroke, with more bands to be announced, for a night of sweaty singalongs and hardcore moshes?

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FRIDAY 10 APRIL

Friday the 10th is a massive one. We kick the night off with a huge return from 20th Century Boy, then dive right into five-piece emo-core stunners Whiplassh. While 88 Tokamak serve up a fusion of post-punk and shoegaze for an hour of introspection. Glowdown steal the stage afterwards, preparing us for an exciting late-night double-header of Heatstroke’s rock and Takeover’s hardcore from 12am.

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SATURDAY 11 APRIL

Up for some thrash? Peep the Female-fronted firestorm, Flamboyant Nightmare, bringing their big, loud sounds to the Greaser stage. Then, ‘petalcore’ four-piece Torizon keep your blood pumpin’ with their own heavy domination. All this leads us to a huge pop-metal EP launch from Machine on a Break. Then, we see the best Foo Fighters tribute band in the world, Everlong, returning for another late-night wind-down from 12am!

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SUNDAY 12 APRIL

Your quietest night of the week is about to get real loud. Hardly Broken are bringing you the noise, with Paper Plate Pals coming back for more straight after!

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WEDNESDAY 15 APRIL

Another F#CK YEAH Wednesday rolls around with three of Brisbane’s hardest rocking bands. First up, Daylight Vandal’s alt-rock shakes the stage. Then, we groove to Chemical Prisoner’s grunge riffs and drum fills. Leading up to the highlight of the night, Tricks of the Trade, hitting the floor for more alt-rock vibes.

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THURSDAY 16 APRIL

Greaser faves, BURNOUT (formerly known as Redline), bring the hype for a night of hard rock, with the raucous Steele taking the stage right after. We end the night with a return from Greaser’s prodigal-psych-children Mind Muncher, here to trip you out and riff you up!

FRIDAY 17 APRIL

TGIF! Whitt’s End is back for more, kicking off your weekend the right way. While Left Cassette take the reins afterwards, showcasing their powerful blend of indie pop-rock. Followed by your Mum’s favourite three-piece (their words, not ours!), The Phosphenes, for more noise. From 12am, expect a long night of classic covers and singalong choruses with a massive return from Everlong.

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SATURDAY 18 APRIL

Put on your hats, now take them back off again for indie-pop showstoppers Hatless! Following on, Whose Party takes the stage to show you whose party it really is. Then, The Wish Fulfilled slide through with psych-rock, prog, metal, hip-hop, and a sprinkling of reggae to keep things interesting. While EMMARA light up the stage to celebrate the release of a new music video and a revamped version of ‘HELP ME FORGET!’ Earls Kitchen take us into the night with music from 12am and an appearance from Heatstroke right after!

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SUNDAY 19 APRIL

GOLLYTOWN brings you their Sunny Coast alt-rock, and we welcome Hardly Broken and Heatstroke back to the stage for their locally renowned hard rock.

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WEDNESDAY 22 APRIL

Another big Wednesday filled with your faves! Ashtray Avenue rock the bar with an unmistakable sound, followed by Heatstroke back for more. Then, we end the night with Blind Roulette wreaking havoc with a massive set of rock n’ roll bangers.

THURSDAY 23 APRIL

Warming up the weekend, we find an intimate solo show from Harvest Eternal followed up by the ethereal sounds of Ingrid and more to be announced! Bands from 8pm – 11pm.

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FRIDAY 24 APRIL

The night before ANZAC Day, Greaser closes at 12 am. Before that, however, they’re serving up a killer show starting with Meanjin’s finest: Vacant Gaze. Then, Light Eater pulls up with sludge straight from the swamps of Brisbane. Finishing up the night, The Mess We’re In takes the stage for an epic alt-rock finale.

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SATURDAY 25 APRIL

Greaser’s famous Garage Party is back again! Prepare for an onslaught of top-tier bands, starting with Nancy Boy’s power-pop melodies. And, it wouldn’t be a garage party without the much-anticipated return of The Phosphenes’ super rock awesomeness.

HAZY brings their indie-rock vibes to Greaser, while The Vultures circle the stage, ready for their time to strike with pure alt-rock power. All leading up to a crazy night of Profanity Fair’s anarchy. More artists to be announced, don’t miss this!

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SUNDAY 26 APRIL

Prepare for a night of dark goth sounds opened up by the gender-diverse femme-punks Anna & the Morphics hitting the stage with their resounding post-punk. Bringing with them, the returning Stickerbomb! (we can’t get enough) and one of the best bands you’ve never heard: The Dilators.

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WEDNESDAY 29 APRIL

Just when you thought it was over, Greaser kicks back up for one of the craziest nights of live music you’ll ever experience. Blessure Graves gets it going with stoner-thrash doom-punk, along with Brissy’s hardcore legends Takeover lighting up the stage. Finally, Axis blow the roof off of the place with a hectic rock set.

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THURSDAY 30 APRIL

Back for more, Takeover takes back Greaser with nothing but heavy hitters. Then, get ready to dance with Custard Pony keeping the energy up and the good times flowing. Lastly, we end the month with a return from Blind Roulette making the stage their own.

That’s April at Fortitude Valley’s premier live music venue, don’t miss this insane month at Greaser Bar!