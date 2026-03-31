Australia cracks down on tech giants over under-16 social media ban

Looks like the ‘honeymoon period’ for the Australian social media ban is officially over.

As of March 31, 2026, the Australian government has shifted into an “enforcement stance,” moving to sue or fine major tech giants for failing to uphold the under-16 ban that went live late last year.

Now, regulators are getting specific. The eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has opened formal investigations into Meta (Instagram and Facebook), Google (YouTube), TikTok and Snapchat, with the government arguing these platforms are still letting under-16s slip through the cracks.

Communications Minister Anika Wells says there’s already a “mountain of evidence” ready to go if this heads to court.

A big part of the issue comes down to how easy it is to get around the rules.

Officials say age checks can be retried until they work, reporting tools aren’t doing much heavy lifting, and teens are still bypassing restrictions with VPNs or by simply entering a different birthdate.

The penalties, though, are anything but casual.

Under the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act, companies could be hit with fines of up to $49.5 million per breach, along with potential court orders forcing changes to how their platforms verify age globally.

Unsurprisingly, the pushback has been immediate. Tech companies argue the tools available, like facial age estimation, aren’t foolproof, and come with built-in margins of error.

At the same time, legal challenges are stacking up, including from the Digital Freedom Project and Reddit, who say the laws could infringe on young Australians’ implied freedom of political communication.

All of this puts Australia in a pretty unique spot.

If the government pulls this off, it could open the floodgates for similar laws in places like France and the UK.

If not, it risks becoming a very public example of how hard it is to actually enforce a full-scale social media ban.