Federal budget delivers $1.1 Billion boost for Australia’s Arts and Cultural Sector

Saving our stories from crumbling wharves and nitrate fires.

Australia’s arts and cultural sector woke up to a thunderous ovation overnight as the federal budget delivered a one-point-one billion dollar boost for creativity.

The Albanese Labor Government’s latest investment builds on its Revive national cultural policy, throwing a lifeline to crumbling heritage while fuelling contemporary expression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Albanese (@albomp)

Urgent repairs at the Australian National Maritime Museum will save its historic fleet from decaying wharves, while the National Film and Sound Archive receives crucial funding to redevelop dangerous nitrate film storage.

Old Parliament House lands a commemorative grant for its centenary, honouring a century of Australian democracy.

Behind the scenes, Creative Australia expands to three hundred twenty-six million dollars, supporting five hundred twenty-five artists and pouring thirty-five million into First Nations creators.

From regional touring and Indigenous languages to screen funding and national collecting institutions, the budget spreads its love wide.

It is not a rockstar revolution, but a steady, warm hand keeping Australia’s cultural flame burning bright for another generation.