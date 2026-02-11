James Van Der Beek, beloved actor and cultural touchstone of the ’90s and ’00s, has died aged 48

He taught a generation that sensitivity wasn’t weakness – it was the point

Forever etched into pop culture as Dawson Leery, the floppy-haired, feelings-forward heart of Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek passed away peacefully on February 11, 2026, surrounded by family, following a long and brave battle with cancer.

For a generation raised on after-school reruns and teen melodrama that felt Shakespearean at 15, Van Der Beek was very much part of the emotional furniture.

Dawson’s earnest monologues and existential crises became shorthand for growing up in the late ’90s, and Van Der Beek carried that legacy with self-awareness and humour.

His diagnosis with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023 came as a shock to many, though he later revealed the warning signs had been easy to dismiss.

Initially chalking symptoms up to everyday habits (coffee included), he eventually turned his experience outward – advocating for early screening and speaking candidly about the realities of treatment.

The same audiences who once watched him navigate teen angst saw him confront adulthood’s harsher truths with striking vulnerability.

In September 2025, even while undergoing treatment, he reunited with castmates for a Dawson’s Creek reading, all whilst raising awareness and funds in the process.

Off-screen, Van Der Beek was devoted to his wife, Kimberly, and their six children – a role he often described as his greatest pride.

In recent months, he spoke about his illness as a “crash course in the mastery of mind, body, and spirit,” framing his final chapter with great introspection and clarity.

Tributes have poured in across the entertainment world, celebrating not just the teen idol, but the man who grew beyond him.

For many, his willingness to speak plainly about cancer helped shift conversations around men’s health and vulnerability.

James Van Der Beek leaves the imprint of someone who grew up in public, evolved with grace, and reminded a generation that sensitivity was never something to outgrow.