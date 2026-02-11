Indie bands leave Wasserman in droves, whilst the agency deletes roster

The mass exodus from Wasserman is upon us.

If you also went onto the Wasserman website recently to see which of your favourite bands were tied to the agency, you will have found that the roster has been removed entirely from their website as more and more bands continue to leave their services.

This comes following the the appearance of the company’s founder and CEO, Casey Wasserman, in the Epstein files, sharing flirtatious emails with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Indie artist Samia posted this morning that she will be leaving the agency immediately, saying “I’ve worked for years with two incredible women at the company who do not deserve to bear the consequences of someone else’s actions.”

As the indie bands continue to leave the agency in droves, the situation is proving complicated for those who wish to, but can’t just yet.

Agents have binding contracts to the company, and with many artists choosing to remain loyal to these agents, they have been put in a limbo of sorts.

Indie duo Water From Your Eyes says they have “zero intention of condoning his actions by silently remaining under his namesake banner. We trust our booking agents and we are waiting to understand what our next options are.”

Alexis Krauss, of the duo Sleigh Bells, said that she would “love to just leave Wasserman Muisc” but cannot “because I love and respect our agent and I trust him to make the decision that is best for himself, his family and his artists. The agents at Wasserman are not the villains.”

Alt-country stars Wednesday have explained the situation that many of these artists find themselves in, saying that “It’s also important that we acknowledge the team of people we work with at the Wasserman agency as decent and trustworthy people” and that will “begin the process of extracting ourselves from Wasserman.”

Other bands who have also issued statements about their departure from the agency include Orville Peck, Best Coast front woman Bethany Cosentino, Dropkick Murphys, Sylvan Esso, and Beach Bunny.