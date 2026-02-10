Chappell Roan cuts ties with talent agency over Epstein files

A midwest princess with morals.

Pop artist Chappell Roan has severed ties with the Wasserman talent agency, directly citing the actions of its namesake leader, Casey Wasserman.

The move comes after Wasserman was named in recently released court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, revealing flirtatious 2003 emails with the now-convicted Ghislaine Maxwell.

While Wasserman has expressed regret and denies any relationship with Epstein, Roan stated she can no longer be represented by an agency whose leadership conflicts with her moral values.

Her departure has sparked a wave of exits from fellow Wasserman artists, including bands like Wednesday and Sylvan Esso, who are demanding change and alignment with their principles.

The controversy now casts a shadow over Wasserman’s prominent role as chair of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.