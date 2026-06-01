Trump calls ‘Freedom 250’ concert boring and urges organisers to cancel it

No singers. No problem. Just Trump.

President Donald Trump wants to scrap the Freedom 250 concert entirely.

After a wave of artist dropouts, including Morris Day, Young MC, Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, and the Commodores, Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to declare the event a lost cause.

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“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY,” he wrote, calling the booked singers “overpriced” and their music “boring.”

The exodus began when several acts realised the event, organised by a Trump appointee, was being promoted as a Trump-backed celebration.

Young MC described it as a “bait-and-switch,” saying he was never given a real choice.

Trump’s frustration also spilled over onto the Kennedy Center, where a federal judge recently ruled that his name must be removed from the venue’s signage.

The president threatened that the Center will now “collapse, both structurally and financially,” and called for the judge’s impeachment.

The Freedom 250 concert, once planned as a twelve-day festival on the National Mall, now appears headed for cancellation.