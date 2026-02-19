A Life on Earth like no other: David Attenborough’s centenary celebration

The BBC marks a Century of Sir David Attenborough.

As one of the World’s most beloved broadcasters prepares to reach a century on 8th of May, 2026, the BBC is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the legacy of Sir David Attenborough –the man whose voice and vision transformed how generations see the natural world.

In honour of this extraordinary milestone, the BBC has unveiled a week-long season of programming on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, featuring a mix of brand-new shows, archival favourites, and a live celebratory event.

Head of commissioning for specialist factual at the BBC, Jack Bootle, stated: “It’s impossible to overstate what Sir David Attenborough has given us. His programmes have not only defined science and natural history broadcasting, but they have also changed how we see our planet and our place within it.

This special week is a celebration of an extraordinary milestone and of a body of work that continues to inspire awe, curiosity and care for the natural world.”

Attenborough’s career took an unexpected turn on 21 December 1954. Working as a producer on the series Zoo Quest, he stepped in front of the camera when the original presenter fell ill, a last-minute substitution that softly launched one of broadcasting’s most enduring careers.

Three new shows have been announced, one being titled Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure. A behind the scenes look into the landmark BBC One series.

It showcases new interviews with the original team as they reflect on the challenges of filming such a series. The team faced threats from Saddam Hussein’s army in Iraq, a real military coup in Comoros and being shot at in Rwanda.

The second series is called Secret Garden, in which Attenborough will reveal the lives of animals that inhabit British Gardens.

The third is a live celebration of Attenborough’s birthday on the 8th of May.

Reruns of classic programmes he hosted will also be playing throughout his birthday week.

As Sir David Attenborough turns 100, the BBC’s specials promise a testament to the enduring power of storytelling to deepen our connection with the planet we call home.