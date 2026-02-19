Here’s the wholesome way Kunal Nayyar spends his Big Bang Theory fortune

Finally, somebody is being rich right!

Big Bang Theory alum Kunal Nayyar is currently going viral on X, all thanks to his recent good samaritan confession.

In an interview with The i Paper, Nayyar chatted about his latest film Christmas Karma, a Bollywood-style retelling of A Christmas Carol in which he plays the Scrooge.

Unlike his character, the actor confessed that he’s perfectly happy to give away money and that wealth does not “weigh heavy” on him.

As of 2025, Fortune reported an estimated $45 million net worth for Nayyar, who was rumoured to be getting paid around $1 million per episode at the height of The Big Bang Theory’s success.

“Money has given me greater freedom and the greatest gift is the ability to give back, to change people’s lives.”

Nayyar followed this up by sharing examples of his life-changing donations, including supporting animal charities and funding university scholarships for those with disadvantaged backgrounds, alongside his wife, fashion designer Neha Kapur. However, what’s really got people talking is what the actor refers to as his “masked vigilante thing”.

The star shared that “…what I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills”. He added, “…[Money] feels like a grace from the universe.”

Fans online are calling the confession resoundingly “wholesome”, “legendary”, and wishing “nothing but good will for Nayyar and his generosity.”

Others, however, are drawing attention to the light acts like these shine on the failure of the American healthcare system and the fact that so many have to turn to online donations just to access life-saving care.

Nayyar’s comments have garnered attention at a time where this conversation could not be more prevalent – it was a little over a week ago that a GoFundMe campaign for the family of late actor James Van Der Beek was launched by family friends, after his wife indicated they were “out of funds” upon paying for cancer treatments.

One thing’s for sure – the world would be in a much better place if we had a few more Bezos’s and Musks with the consciences of Kunal Nayaar.