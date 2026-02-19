Happy Mag is officially on board for Sydney’s biggest Guitar Show

Big news for players, collectors, and anyone who’s ever spent a little too long staring at a pedal board

Happy Mag is officially a media partner for The Guitar Show, Australia’s ultimate fretted-instrument playground.

Since launching in 2015 under the Australian Music Association, The Guitar Show has grown into a must-visit for gear heads, tone nerds, and live-music lovers.

CEO Alex Masso took things up a notch for 2025, with a new home at the Victoria Pavilion (Melbourne Showgrounds) and a refreshed format that made last year’s edition the biggest yet.

Even better: This year the event is going biennial between cities, with the first Sydney Guitar Show hitting Hall 5, Sydney Showgrounds (Olympic Park) on March 7–8, 2026. More Aussies than ever get a chance to dive into the madness.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time player, the show is built as a “Community Show” rather than just a trade fair. Expect:

– Hands-On Access: 60+ exhibitors and hundreds of brands to explore—guitars, basses, ukes, amps, pedals, strings, you name it.



– The Pedal Party: A wall of effects, from global giants to boutique Aussie makers.



– Live Performances & Workshops: Sets from Australia’s best players plus sessions on songwriting, maintenance, and home recording.



– Quiet Mornings: From 10 am – 12 pm, no amps in the main halls – perfect for families and sensory-friendly browsing.



The show also champions homegrown talent. Alongside iconic brands like Fender, Gibson, and Ibanez, you’ll find a showcase of Australian luthiers including Maton & Cole Clark (VIC), Ormsby Guitars (WA), Fenech & Pratley (QLD), and Cilia Custom Guitars (NSW).

Whether you’re hunting for your next axe or just soaking in Australia’s largest guitar collection, this is one not to miss.

We’re stoked to be part of it–see you on the floor.