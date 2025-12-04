Sydney gets its first taste of Australia’s biggest Guitar Show

Australia’s biggest guitar fest is hitting Sydney for the first time.

The Sydney Guitar Show, born from the decade-strong Melbourne Guitar Show, will take over Sydney Olympic Park across Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 March 2026, promising two days of gear, gigs, and guitar obsession for players of all levels.

The initial lineup already delivers: Americana duo Hussy Hicks, blues legend Ray Beadle, genre-blurring guitarist/producer Godriguez, and ARIA-winning bassist Lucy Clifford, plus pedal-centric YouTubers SuperFunAwesomeHappyTime.

Beyond performances, expect workshops, the Make Music Room, a dedicated Kids’ Room, and even quieter mornings for families.

Over 80 brands will be on display, from Fender, Marshall, and PRS to Aussie makers like Ormsby, Cole Clark, and the new Mestric Guitars.

Amp-heads can also hit the Pedal Party, pro-audio Studio, and countless interactive experiences.

Tickets are live now, with Super Early Bird deals running until 25 December.

