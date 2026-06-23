New Music Radar: Bunchy’s Big Score, Sophie Noel, Lucienne and more

The underground’s doing just fine — to prove it, here’s the new music actually worth your time this week.

We get sent a lot of tracks every week, but every now and then there’s a batch that cuts through for the right reasons.

Here are 14 emerging artists worth throwing into your rotation right now.

Bunchy’s Big Score – Wanda’s Bicycle

The Dunedin pipeline keeps delivering. Bunchy’s Big Score’s second album Wanda’s Bicycle leans into jangly guitars, understated hooks and the kind of songwriting that reveals itself after a few listens.

Robert Scott pops up on backing vocals, but tracks like ‘Oscar Says’ and ‘You Are A Camera’ stand comfortably on their own.

Sophie Noel – ‘Ghost Ship’

‘Ghost Ship’ sits somewhere between memory, nostalgia and wishful thinking. Sophie Noel describes it as a song about yearning for past and future worlds, and getting caught up in the time travel of it all.

The result is a slow-burning indie-pop track that feels reflective without disappearing into itself.

Summerset – ‘idontknow’

Sydney’s Summerset keeps things simple on ‘idontknow’. Acoustic guitars, clear-eyed songwriting and a vocal performance that does most of the heavy lifting.

Fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will find plenty to love here.

GROOVIA – ‘Strange Different’

Brisbane producer GROOVIA isn’t reinventing Afro House here, but that’s not really the point.

‘Strange Different’ is built for movement, sitting comfortably between warm grooves, rolling percussion and the kind of momentum that works equally well in headphones or on a dancefloor.

Dovetale – ‘Home’

Australia’s housing crisis has inspired plenty of think pieces. Dovetale has written a song instead.

‘Home’ approaches the issue from a personal angle, keeping the focus on the people caught up in it rather than the politics surrounding it.

Tim Allan – ‘Not The Bad Boy’

Tim Allan writes like someone who’s spent enough time outside major cities to know exactly what he wants to say.



The latest cut from Not The Bad Boy balances country-town storytelling with a rock-and-roll streak, landing somewhere between pub singalong and personal confession.

The Cunning Linguists – ‘Love In The Dark’

The Cunning Linguists arrive with all the subtlety of a kicked-in rehearsal room door.

‘Love In The Dark’ is noisy, scrappy and proudly rough around the edges, drawing heavily from ’90s grunge and DIY punk traditions.

brothBoy – ‘Bristolian Dynamite’

Bedroom pop rarely feels this charmingly wonky. ‘Bristolian Dynamite’ combines lo-fi textures, nostalgic melodies and a playful sense of experimentation.

Fans of Mac DeMarco, Her’s and Still Woozy will feel right at home.

Lucienne – ‘Rebirth’

If you’ve spent any time around Sydney venues over the past year, you’ve probably seen Lucienne on a bill somewhere.

‘Rebirth’ makes a strong case for why.

Soul, rock and R&B influences collide in a track that feels confident without trying too hard.

Lonely Sort Of Death – ‘Cuts Like A Knife’

Brisbane’s Lonely Sort Of Death return with their first new music since 2024’s Shaver EP.

‘Cuts Like A Knife’ channels post-punk’s restless energy while keeping things surprisingly optimistic, drawing influence from acts like Shame and Viagra Boys without sounding like a copy.

Miss Lonely – Daredevils for the Human Race

Nashville outfit Miss Lonely make garage rock that feels slightly haunted.

Their debut album Daredevils for the Human Race is packed with fuzzy guitars, sharp hooks and enough attitude to carry it from start to finish.

Sienna Tenn – ‘i don’t wanna kiss love goodbye’

Brisbane artist Sienna Tenn threads dream pop and bossa nova together on her latest single.

‘i don’t wanna kiss love goodbye’ floats along at its own pace, capturing the uneasy feeling of holding onto something that’s already changing.

THÁBO – ‘HOTTIE FEVER’

Sydney newcomer THÁBO arrives swinging on debut single ‘HOTTIE FEVER’.

Built around chunky basslines and early-2000s R&B influences, it feels equally indebted to MSN-era pop culture and modern alt-pop production.

Joey Miceli – ‘Voyeur’

Inspired by an out-of-body experience at a Jonas Brothers concert, Joey Miceli’s latest single explores ambition, insecurity and the strange business of wanting to be seen.

‘Voyeur’ wraps those ideas in polished pop production without losing sight of the emotion underneath.