Kneecap celebrate resignation of Keir Starmer after two year rivalry

Slàn Keir

Choked with emotion, Sir Keir Starmer announced on June 22 that he would be resigning as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following pressure stemming from local election results.

A sad day for some, but a brilliant day for many, as protesters blasted the EU anthem (Beethoven’s Ode to Joy) during his speech.

As Starmer hugged his wife and promised he’d focus on the “most important job” of being the best husband and father to his family, three lads from Belfast were probably jumping for joy amid a spray of middle fingers and profanities following the news.

Longtime Starmer rivals Kneecap went on Twitter to express their delight at the news just hours later.

The group shared a post titled ‘Slán leat Keir’ (translated as Goodbye Keir), featuring a glitchy montage of clips encapsulating their more than two-year beef.

The video opens with Starmer describing the group as “completely intolerable” during a 2024 interview with ITV News, followed by interspersed shots of the trio and their fans chanting “F—k Keir Starmer” as Palestinian flags filled the mosh pit.

On their recent release FENIAN, the group took direct aim at Starmer on the political punk-rave banger ‘Liars Tale’, calling him “Netanyahu’s b—h and genocide harmer.”

Another key flashpoint in Kneecap’s animosity toward Starmer dates back to June 2025, when the PM pushed to have the group banned from Glastonbury, to no avail.

This came during the highly publicised trial involving Mo Chara after videos surfaced allegedly showing him displaying a Hezbollah flag.

Now that Starmer is out, it looks like Andy Burnham could be taking the reins instead, following a surge in popularity and his recent swearing-in as MP for Makerfield.

For pro-Palestinian activists and Kneecap supporters around the world, it’s shaping up to be a very good day indeed.