SXSW London speakers Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur barred from UK travel

Two prominent US political commentators were denied entry to the UK ahead of scheduled appearances at SXSW London.

Political streamer Hasan Piker and The Young Turks co-founder Cenk Uygur were both due to speak at events in London and Oxford this week before learning they would no longer be permitted to travel.

Taking to social media, Uygur announced he had been “banned from the UK”, alleging the decision was linked to his criticism of Israel.

“I tried to get on a flight to London to attend SXSW London and give a speech at Oxford,” Uygur wrote on X. “I’ve been banned for criticising Israel.”

Piker echoed the claim, posting that his UK travel authorisation had also been revoked. “The UK has revoked my visa as well,” he wrote. “All at the behest of Israel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Piker (@hasandpiker)

Neither commentator has provided evidence for the allegation, and the UK Home Office has not publicly confirmed the reason behind the cancellations.

It is understood both men had their Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) revoked, which can be cancelled if authorities determine someone may not be conducive to the public good.

The move follows calls from Labour MP David Taylor for Piker to be barred from entering the country.

Taylor later welcomed the decision, saying there was “no reason to open our doors to those who seek to spread hate and division”.

Piker, one of Twitch’s most influential political streamers, has previously drawn criticism for comments about Hamas and US foreign policy.

The Community Security Trust also welcomed the decision, arguing there should be consequences when public figures cross into hate speech.

SXSW London confirmed it was aware both speakers were unable to travel, but stressed immigration decisions were a matter for the Home Office.

The festival said it remained focused on fostering “open dialogue and exchange of ideas”.

The incident has quickly sparked debate online, with supporters framing it as a free speech issue while critics argue controversial public figures should face greater scrutiny when travelling internationally.