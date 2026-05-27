Here are the Aussie artists taking over SXSW London

‘From grassroots to global’ Aussie artists go international for SXSW London.

SXSW London kicks off next week, June 1st, and some of Australia‘s hottest emerging talent will perform alongside over 200 musical acts.

Alt-rock band Chavez Cartel, genre-bending Dugong Jr, hyperpop self-proclaimed ‘Gaysian Empress of Sydney’ Dyan Tai, neo-soul R&B artist Takara and South African/Australian Thandi Phoenix will perform as part of the Sydney-based showcase ‘ONE OFF TRAKS X New Gen Artistry.’

The ONE OFF TRAKS and New Gen Artistry curation brings together some of Australia’s best emerging women and gender-diverse artists across the R&B, soul, hip-hop and alt-pop scenes.

In a statement shared to Instagram, New Gen wrote, ‘Rooted in collaboration and artist-led practice, the showcase reflects a growing ecosystem where community comes before convention.’

Devaura has taken Australian music by storm, bursting into the scene in 2023 with her track ‘KETAMINE’. Her EP, Vol 2 If You Don’t Laugh, You’ll Cry features tracks ‘DANCEHEAD’ and ‘WHY SO SENSITIVE?’, both typical of Devaura’s iconic high-energy pop sound.

Polynesian/Australian R&B artist RISSA takes soul to the next level. Her latest track, ‘Don’t Be Long’ is just the tip of her impressive discography. Her 2023 track, ‘Doubt’, has accumulated over 23 million streams, her silky voice has earned her over 190K listeners.

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Independent artist Jess Jade’s recent music blends electronic/house and R&B in tracks ‘Miss Undecided’ and ‘Girl’. With over 500k streams, her 2017 track, ‘Pray You Catch Me’ features a vulnerable vocal and stripped instrumentation, showcasing Jade’s masterful lyricism.

Gadigal-based neo-soul artist Pa777ience continues to floor audiences with their powerful voice. Their latest EP grow grow grow has over 100k streams, the vulnerable title track acting as an anthem of letting go and letting people in.

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Electronic duo Future Shade’s sound blends organic and electronic textures. They describe their sound as living ‘in the space between euphoria and nostalgia.’ Their single ‘Payphones’ explores themes of love and transience, lifting listeners into another universe.

Anieszka fuses R&B, soul and her Mauritian roots. Her discography has earned her over 7 million streams, and her recent EP ‘A Moment in Love’ explores introspection with her thought-provoking writing and dulcet vocals.

Congratulations to all the incredible Aussie artists heading overseas, and best of luck at SXSW London.

Learn more about ONE OFF TRAKS X New Gen Artistry here.

SXSW London info here.