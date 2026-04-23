Mia Wasikowska stars in Levíticus as the Talk to Me producers return with a darker new horror

Levíticus trailer drops ahead of June release, with some serious Talk to Me energy

Ever since seeing Mia Wasikowska pop up in the scrappy Aussie zombie short All Saints Day, in 2001 I’ve been keen to see her step back into horror – and finally, Leviticus looks like it might be exactly that.

The first trailer has landed, and if you’re still recovering from Talk to Me, you might want to brace yourself.

Backed by Causeway Films – the team behind Talk to Me, The Babadook and Bring Her Back – this one leans hard into psychological horror with a premise that’s equal parts intimate and unsettling.

Written and directed by Adrian Chiarella, Leviticus follows two teenage boys, Naim and Ryan, whose growing connection sparks tension within their community.

What starts as something tender quickly spirals when a ritual is performed on them – unleashing a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire most… each other.

It’s a concept that flips the usual possession trope into something more personal, with identity and desire sitting right at the centre of the horror.

The film premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival, where it picked up strong early reactions before being snapped up by NEON after a reported bidding war.

The distributor’s track record – including Parasite and Anatomy of a Fall – suggests this could be another left-field hit with crossover buzz.

The cast includes Joe Bird, Stacy Clausen, Jeremy Blewitt, Ewen Leslie, Davida McKenzie, Nicholas Hope, Zahra Newman and Wasikowska – a lineup that mixes emerging talent with some seriously solid local names.

Leviticus hits Australian cinemas June 18, with a North American release following a day later.

If the trailer’s anything to go by, this isn’t just another possession story – it’s something a lot more personal, and a lot harder to shake.