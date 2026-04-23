Caitty’s ‘Not Country Enough For You’ Is a Quiet Revolution

The Northumberland-born artist trades genre-gatekeeping for cinematic self-discovery.

There’s a particular kind of courage in making music that refuses to sit still, and independent artist Caitty has that in spades.

Originally from the quiet countryside of Northumberland and now rooted in Western Australia, Caitty writes with the emotional honesty of someone who has learned that home is more of a feeling than a place.

Her upcoming debut album, Slow Like Summer (out June 20), announces itself with the single ‘Not Country Enough For You,’ a track that perfectly encapsulates her emerging cinematic country-pop sound.

This isn’t an artist trying to be the next anything; it’s an artist telling it how it is. And what she’s telling us is deeply relatable.

Co-written and composed by Caitty and co-produced with Yoga Ramadhan (with mixing and mastering by Nic Rollo), ‘Not Country Enough For You’ explores the exhausting cycle of trying to mould yourself into someone else’s ideal.

The title says it all. Built around themes of identity and quiet self-doubt, the song captures that specific ache of realising you’ve bent so far to fit another person’s world that you no longer recognise your own reflection.

The track lives up to its thematic tension within its sound.

There is a polished, cinematic edge here, think sweeping pop production with a film-like atmosphere, but the storytelling remains grounded.

You can hear the distance between Northumberland and Western Australia in her voice: a sense of longing wrapped in defiance.

Unlike her earlier raw cuts like ‘Revenge’ or ‘The Pieces That You Left,’ this single feels more expansive, less like a diary entry and more like a widescreen confession. It’s heartbreak and a soft middle finger all at once.

By choosing to open Slow Like Summer with this statement, Caitty makes her intentions clear. She isn’t interested in being “country enough” for anyone.

She’s carving out a space where country songwriting meets modern pop production, and where not fitting neatly into one genre is the entire point.

If the rest of the album (released fittingly on the Northern Hemisphere summer solstice) follows this warm, reflective, and quietly defiant lead, Caitty isn’t just arriving, she’s staking a beautiful, unsettled claim.