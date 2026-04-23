Leonardo DiCaprio urges fans to act

Leonardo DiCaprio wants you to contact representatives over rollback on landmark conservation law

Leonardo DiCaprio has used Earth Day to issue a direct call to action on Instagram. Urging followers to contact their representatives over proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act.

In a strongly worded post, DiCaprio warned that a U.S. House vote could “gut” the landmark conservation law. Writing that it will be “trading the future of life on Earth for the short-term economic gain of a wealthy few.”

The original ESA, passed decades ago with overwhelming bipartisan support. It was credited with protecting vulnerable species and stabilising ecosystems across the United States.

“Today’s bill would devastate the most vulnerable species, which are essential to functioning ecosystems,” he wrote, encouraging fans to call the U.S. Capitol switchboard and urge lawmakers to vote against the proposed amendments.

The post also amplified work from his environmental organisation Re:wild. Which focuses on biodiversity restoration and partnerships with Indigenous communities and local conservation groups across hundreds of millions of acres globally.

DiCaprio tied the message back to the original spirit of Earth Day, referencing its history as a mass environmental protest movement and arguing that urgency is still needed today.

DiCaprio has given people a clear instruction: act, don’t just observe.