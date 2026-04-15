Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake felt across NSW

Hey, did anyone else feel that?

You may have felt the ground shake beneath your feet a little last night, if you live anywhere around the NSW Central West, or even as far as Sydney and Canberra.

The magnitude 4.5 Earthquake struck near a gold mine south of Orange last night at 8:19pm.

And it’s broken some records, becoming the biggest ever earthquake on record in the area.

There have been around 2000 reports made so far from people that felt it happen.

Reports near the epicentre have cited their houses shaking violently and hearing sounds like explosions.

It’s also been found to be much more violent than the 4.3 magnitude earthquake that hit nearby in 2017.

But the biggest threat of the quake was to the people working in the mine near its epicentre.

We don’t know if the mine and the quake are related, but we do know that mining definitely can induce events like this one.

“Mining activity can trigger earthquakes, but it’s very difficult to draw a direct connection,” seismologist Dr Phil Cummins said to the ABC.

So, if you live across NSW and felt the quake last night, beware of some small aftershocks that might be coming your way over the next couple days.