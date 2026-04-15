[gtranslate]
Music

Deftones Australia Tour Setlist and Set Times

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

Deftones are back in Australia next month for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The alt-rock legends will playing massive arenas in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Auckland. 

They’re also going to be joined by massive support acts – Interpol and Ecca Vandal at all dates.

Expect to hear all the hits scattered throughout the new tracks off of 2025’s private music.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Set Times:

Make sure to check with your specific show, but here’s how things are going to run.

Start Time – 7pm

Ecca Vandal will open the show around that start time, followed by Interpol, and then finally Deftones. 

(Be sure to get there early to catch these not to be missed supports.)

Setlist:

Whilst the setlist might change from show to show, here’s what you can expect to hear based on their most recent set lists whilst on tour.

  1. Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)
  2. locked club
  3. Rocket skates 
  4. Diamond eyes
  5. Ecdysis 
  6. Digital Bath
  7. my mind is a mountain 
  8. Souvenir
  9. Swerve city 
  10. Rosemary
  11. cut hands 
  12. infinite source
  13. Sextape 
  14. Hole in the Earth
  15. Change (In the House of Flies)
  16. Genesis 
  17. Milk of the madonna 

Encore:

  1. Cherry Waves
  2. My Own Summer (Shove it)
  3. 7 Words

Related