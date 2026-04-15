Deftones Australia Tour Setlist and Set Times

Deftones are back in Australia next month for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The alt-rock legends will playing massive arenas in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Auckland.

They’re also going to be joined by massive support acts – Interpol and Ecca Vandal at all dates.

Expect to hear all the hits scattered throughout the new tracks off of 2025’s private music.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Set Times:

Make sure to check with your specific show, but here’s how things are going to run.

Start Time – 7pm

Ecca Vandal will open the show around that start time, followed by Interpol, and then finally Deftones.

(Be sure to get there early to catch these not to be missed supports.)

Setlist:

Whilst the setlist might change from show to show, here’s what you can expect to hear based on their most recent set lists whilst on tour.

Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) locked club Rocket skates Diamond eyes Ecdysis Digital Bath my mind is a mountain Souvenir Swerve city Rosemary cut hands infinite source Sextape Hole in the Earth Change (In the House of Flies) Genesis Milk of the madonna

Encore: