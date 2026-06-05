Here’s the setlist for Robbie Williams BRITPOP World Tour 2026

Robbie Williams is deep into his sprawling BRITPOP World Tour, bringing one of the biggest stadium productions to Europe.

The former Take That star has never been one to do things by halves, and this tour feels like a victory lap through more than three decades of pop history.

Alongside cuts from his latest album BRITPOP, Robbie Williams is packing the set with fan favourites, massive singalongs and the kind of tongue-in-cheek showmanship that’s made him one of Britain’s most enduring entertainers.

Recent stops have seen Robbie tear through everything from Rock DJ and Millennium to Angels, while also squeezing in huge cover medleys that bounce between Oasis, AC/DC, ABBA and Bon Jovi. It’s equal parts concert, variety show and stadium-sized karaoke session.

For anyone heading along to one of the remaining BRITPOP World Tour dates, here’s the setlist Robbie is set to perform at Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena on June 5.

Robbie Williams BRITPOP World Tour Setlist (Düsseldorf, Germany – June 5, 2026)

The Openers

Rocket

Let Me Entertain You

The Massive 90s Medley

All My Life

Song 2

Seven Nation Army

Livin’ on a Prayer

The Mid-Set Hits

Monsoon

Rock DJ

Love My Life

Strong

The Road to Mandalay

Supreme

Acoustic & Guest Moment

Tripping / Better Man / Sexed Up / Candy (Acoustic Medley)

Relight My Fire

Main Set

Something Beautiful

Millennium

Theme from New York, New York

Come Undone

Cover Medley & Band Introductions

Highway to Hell

Good Times

Give It Away

Dancing Queen

The Winner Takes It All

Sweet Dreams

Young Hearts Run Free

Wonderwall

Finale

She’s the One

My Way

Encore

Feel

Angels

Robbie Williams’ BRITPOP World Tour continues across Europe throughout June, July and August, with stadium dates locked in across Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK. Head to Robbie’s official website for the full list of tour dates, ticket information and any last-minute venue updates.