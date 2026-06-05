Here’s the setlist for Robbie Williams BRITPOP World Tour 2026

Robbie Williams is deep into his sprawling BRITPOP World Tour, bringing one of the biggest stadium productions to Europe.
The former Take That star has never been one to do things by halves, and this tour feels like a victory lap through more than three decades of pop history.
Alongside cuts from his latest album BRITPOP, Robbie Williams is packing the set with fan favourites, massive singalongs and the kind of tongue-in-cheek showmanship that’s made him one of Britain’s most enduring entertainers.
Recent stops have seen Robbie tear through everything from Rock DJ and Millennium to Angels, while also squeezing in huge cover medleys that bounce between Oasis, AC/DC, ABBA and Bon Jovi. It’s equal parts concert, variety show and stadium-sized karaoke session.
For anyone heading along to one of the remaining BRITPOP World Tour dates, here’s the setlist Robbie is set to perform at Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena on June 5.
Robbie Williams BRITPOP World Tour Setlist (Düsseldorf, Germany – June 5, 2026)
The Openers
Rocket
Let Me Entertain You
The Massive 90s Medley
All My Life
Song 2
Seven Nation Army
Livin’ on a Prayer
The Mid-Set Hits
Monsoon
Rock DJ
Love My Life
Strong
The Road to Mandalay
Supreme
Acoustic & Guest Moment
Tripping / Better Man / Sexed Up / Candy (Acoustic Medley)
Relight My Fire
Main Set
Something Beautiful
Millennium
Theme from New York, New York
Come Undone
Cover Medley & Band Introductions
Highway to Hell
Good Times
Give It Away
Dancing Queen
The Winner Takes It All
Sweet Dreams
Young Hearts Run Free
Wonderwall
Finale
She’s the One
My Way
Encore
Feel
Angels
Robbie Williams’ BRITPOP World Tour continues across Europe throughout June, July and August, with stadium dates locked in across Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK. Head to Robbie’s official website for the full list of tour dates, ticket information and any last-minute venue updates.