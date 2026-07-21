Massive Attack xLive 2026 tour setlist

If you’re going to see Massive Attack on tour this year, here’s what to expect.

Massive Attack are making their much awaited return to Australia in a matter of weeks.

It’ll mark the English trip-hop collective’s first headline performances in 16 very long years.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Show dates:

Thursday August 6 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday August 9 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tuesday August 11 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Set Times:

The show is ticketed to start at 7:30, but make sure to check the start time of your show before you go.

Fans should make sure to show up early, to catch support act DJ PGZ, who is a huge name in the Aussie underground electronic scene, and will open all three shows.

Set List:

Whilst the setlist is likely to change between shows, here’s what to expect.