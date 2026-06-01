Massive Attack announce first Australian headline tour in 16 years

Massive Attack announce their long-awaited return to Australia – their first headline shows on local shores in 16 years.

The Bristol pioneers will perform three arena dates across Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne this August, marking their first Australian headline tour since 2010.

The run follows a busy period of live activity for the influential group, who continue to bring their acclaimed audiovisual performances to audiences around the world.

The Australian dates kick off at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on August 6 before heading to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on August 9 and concluding at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on August 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday June 5 at 3pm local time, with a Frontier Touring presale beginning Thursday June 4 at 2pm local time.

Formed in Bristol in the late 1980s, Massive Attack helped define the sound of trip-hop with landmark releases including Blue Lines, Protection and Mezzanine. Across a career spanning more than three decades, the group have remained one of electronic music’s most influential and politically engaged acts.

The announcement marks one of the most anticipated Australian tours of 2026, giving local fans their first chance in more than a decade and a half to see the band headline their own shows.

Massive Attack Australian Tour 2026 Dates

Thursday August 6

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday August 9

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tuesday August 11

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne