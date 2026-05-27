Kehlani announces 2026 world tour – now Australia just has to wait

North America is up first.

This morning, Kehlani revealed the first round of dates, in an Instagram post with the caption, ‘RESALE LIVE AT 10 AM TOMORROW. starting in the US. where will i be seeing you? #kehlaniworldtour 🐦‍🔥’

In an iconic video posted on her Instagram a few days ago, which showed Kehlani drafting up the reveal and calling up her guest performers one by one, she shared news of her upcoming World Tour, following the success of her latest self-titled album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)

Featuring Grammy-award winning artist Durand Bernarr, self-proclaimed ‘Mr Lovebomb’ Isaia Huron, R&B singer/songwriter TheARTI$T and Palestinian-DJ Waseel, the self-titled World Tour is set to continue Kehlani’s incredible string of accolades.

She recently took home the 2026 Grammy Awards for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for ‘Folded’, as well as the iHeartRadio Music Award for R&B Song of the Year.

With a slow and gradual success, the last year has been just a small fraction of her extensive career.

Spanning over 12 years, Kehlani has five studio albums and over 400 tracks, as well as 5 past Grammy nominations. On her last album alone, she is featured on tracks with iconic R&B artists like Usher, Brandy, Missy Elliot, Big Sean and 2026 Grammy award winner, Leon Thomas.

Other major collaborations include Eminem, JoJo, Ne-Yo, Toni Braxton and Mario.

Kehlani has frequented Australian shores several times, in 2017 for her SweetSexySavage World Tour, in 2023, returning for the Blue Water Road Trip World Tour and last year, with her CRASH World Tour.

I’ve personally been a fan of Kehlani since 2017 – her SweetSexySavage album was basically the soundtrack to my life – and somehow I’ve missed every single one of her tours. So, for now, I’ll be sitting here patiently waiting for local dates to drop.

Details of the tour here.