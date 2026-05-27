Bad Bunny is the new star of Toy Story 

Bad Bunny has made a new career move, joining the cast of ‘Toy Story 5.’

If you are one of the many, many Bad Bunny fans out there, make sure to head on down to your local cinema on June 19.

His character has been revealed to be none other than Pizza with Sunglasses, which somehow makes so much sense.

The toy has been described by Disney as “effortlessly cool and mysterious…a member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed.”

Along with Bad Bunny, actor Alan Cumming will join the cast as the character, Evil Bullseye.

This comes at just the right time for Bad Bunny’s Aussie fans, who are sure to be missing the artist after he broke attendance records with two nights at ENGIE stadium earlier this year.

The plot of Toy Story 5 is topical to the iPad kid epidemic, described by Disney as “Toy meets Tech.”

The gang we know and love have their jobs challenged when they have to face Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device.

Watch the trailer here: