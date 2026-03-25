Miley Cyrus reveals she dated Dylan Sprouse back in her Disney days

The Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special has arrived, and Miley is telling all.

And what about the rumour that she dated Dylan Sprouse back in the 2000s?

Well, it’s finally been confirmed.

To host, Alex Cooper, Miley said, “Dylan was my boyfriend. I think he was the cutest.”

She joked about her crush on the Sprouse brothers, or, the stars of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

“Dylan was my crush. Their dad would take us to sushi. I was into the whole culture, and it was a two-for-one. Like, bring the brother. Hello!”

The pair were the most iconic stars of the Disney Network, particularly in their iconic crossover episodes, so their history only makes sense.

This isn’t the first we’re hearing of this, either.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2008, Dylan joked that “we met at her set, I believe, and we dated. And then Nick Jonas walked by and it was over.”

But, after all, it’s nice to hear it from Miley herself, after all these years.