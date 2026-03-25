Waxahatchee covers Kathleen Edwards’ ‘Six O’Clock News’ with Brennan Wedl

Waxahatchee and Brennan Wedl have released a cover of ‘Six O’Clock News’ by fellow alt-country star, Kathleen Edwards.

The single follows the story of a man killed as a result of “the hysteria of gun violence in an American town,” said Wedl.

It’s a necessary and contemporarily relevant song that Wedl said shaped her as a songwriter.

The single has been released in tandem with Wedl’s signing to label ANTI- records, so it’s only fitting she’s joined by Waxahatchee, her new label-mate.

Waxahatchee and Wedl have previously covered the song at a Nashville performance.

Now, we can hear the song live a new life in the studio version.

Wedl is also set to open for Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman on their co-headline tour, and the pair are sure to be performing the track there.

Here’s what Waxahatchee had to say on the track’s release:

“Brennan and I really bonded over our mutual love for Kathleen Edwards’s music.”

“It’s such a powerful song with timeless appeal and I’m just thrilled to get to release our take on it.”