Here are the best new albums landing in April

We’ve rounded up the best records landing across the month, from major returns to local standouts.

April 2026 is shaping up to be a massive month for music, with heavy hitters like the Foo Fighters and Jessie Ware returning alongside breakout indie darlings.

Here are the most anticipated albums landing this April.

Arlo Parks – Ambiguous Desire

The Mercury Prize winner trades her bedroom-pop sketches for a sprawling, Technicolor canvas.

Ambiguous Desire feels like a mid-summer fever dream, layering psychedelic folk and house-rooted grooves over the kind of observational poetry that has made Parks a generational mouthpiece. Out April 3.

Thundercat – Distracted

Stephen Bruner finally delivers his latest high-concept project through Brainfeeder April 3rd.

Distracted blends high-level virtuosity with internet-era absurdity, offering a frenetic, bass-heavy journey through jazz-fusion and funk served with shimmering soul and his trademark surrealist humour.

MAXON – Talking With Strangers

Melbourne’s own MAXON delivers her highly anticipated debut studio album on the 8th.

Moving away from the theatrical pop leanings of her early singles, the record is steeped in tender orchestral arrangements and raw, confessional lyricism that marks a major evolution for the award-winning songwriter.

Holly Humberstone – Cruel World

Holly Humberstone unveils her sophomore full-length effort on the 10th, moving away from the minimalist indie-pop of her early EPs.

Cruel World is steeped in moody synth-landscapes and gritty alt-rock sensibilities, arriving as a vulnerable exploration of early adulthood and “sad-girl” anthems.

Squarepusher – Kammerkonzert

Tom Jenkinson returns on the 10th under his Squarepusher moniker with the intricate Kammerkonzert.

In a pivot from the pure breakcore chaos of his previous works, the record blends classical chamber arrangements with his signature lightning-fast digital percussion.

Jessie Ware – Superbloom

Jessie Ware follows up her disco revival with the lush and energetic Superbloom.

Shifting from the velvet-rope sophistication of That! Feels Good!, the record is packed with high-tempo club grooves and euphoric, glitter-drenched pop, serving as a definitive dance-floor manifesto. Superbloom lands April 17th.

ZAYN – Konnakol

ZAYN delivers his most ambitious studio album to date.

Moving away from the moody R&B of his earlier solo career, Konnakol is steeped in South Indian percussive influences and experimental vocal layers—a bold creative pivot that defies mainstream pop expectations. Konnakol lands on the 17th.

Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy

The Foo Fighters return with their 12th studio album and the first to feature drummer Ilan Rubin.

Shifting toward a louder, “live-in-the-room” texture, the record – landing on the 24th – is a high-octane celebration of rock and roll longevity and the ultimate arena anthem.

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide

Noah Kahan continues his folk-pop dominance on the 24th with a record written everywhere from Nashville to a Vermont pond.

Moving toward reflections on sudden, massive fame, The Great Divide is a grand-scale folk epic steeped in stomp-and-holler energy.

Kneecap – Fenian

The Belfast trio drop their most defiant project yet.

Shifting from the underground circuit to a more “sinister” sound, Fenian is steeped in politically charged Irish-language rap and chaotic production, arriving as a cultural lightning bolt.

Circle the April 24 for this one.

Metric– Romanticize The Dive

Metric celebrates their milestone tenth studio album by leaning into New Wave synths and Emily Haines’ signature razor-sharp lyricism.

The record – which lands on the 24th – serves as a sophisticated look back at their indie-rock roots, solidifying their status as enduring icons.