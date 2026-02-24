Here are the best new albums landing in March

Another month, another stack of new albums worth digging into, and this one’s shaping up to be a solid one.

We’ve rounded up the best records landing across the month, from major returns to local standouts.

From the long-awaited disco-flecked evolution of Harry Styles to the gritty, experimental textures of Kim Gordon, there is a lot to sink your teeth into.

Here are the best new albums dropping in March.

Various Artists – HELP(2)

Thirty years after the original landmark release, War Child delivers HELP(2) on March 6.

The star-studded compilation features exclusive tracks from Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, and Depeche Mode.

All proceeds supporting children affected by conflict.

Harry Styles – Kiss All The Time

Harry Styles finally delivers his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time, on March 6.

Moving away from the folk-pop of Harry’s House, the record is steeped in “disco-adjacent” grooves and stadium-ready synth-pop.

It’s an album that arrives as a definitive statement from the English singer, solidifying his status as a modern pop chameleon.

Kim Gordon – PLAY ME

Following the industrial-trap success of The Collective, the Sonic Youth legend continues her experimental hot streak with PLAY ME on March 13.

Gordon remains one of the most vital voices in alternative music, blending avant-garde noise with a rhythmic, spoken-word grit.

Across the 10-track project, she explores a vision of art and noise that still feels like a dare.

James Blake – Trying Times

James Blake reveals his seventh studio album, Trying Times, arriving on March 13.

Now fully independent, Blake reflects on themes of intimacy and emotional vulnerability across a 13-track collection that features guest appearances from Monica Martin and UK rapper Dave.

It’s a record described as a commentary on the relentlessness of modern life.

Sweet Pill – Still There’s A Glow

Sweet Pill officially enters a new chapter with their sophomore album, Still There’s A Glow, on March 13.

Arriving via Hopeless Records, the project finds the Philadelphia quintet leaning into the intensity of their live show while navigating themes of personal wreckage and rebuilding.

Across a 13-track collection, lead singer Zayna Youssef delivers a gut-punch vocal performance that swings from hushed vulnerability to full-throttle catharsis.

BTS – ARIRANG

The global icons finally return with their long-awaited fifth album, ARIRANG, on March 20.

Marking their first full-length project in nearly four years following their mandatory military service, the album serves as a homecoming that explores their roots through a high-gloss, contemporary lens.

It is set to be the biggest cultural moment of the month.

Elephant Kind – More Time

Elephant Kind finally shares their highly anticipated third studio album, More Time, on March 26.

Developed between Jakarta’s intensity and London’s reflective calm, the record arrives as a bold, shape-shifting body of work that weaves through hip-hop, house, and rock.

Featuring singles like ‘Man Enough’ and ‘Hooked,’ the trio reflects on growth and resilience with a genre-blending sound they describe simply as “an innovation.”

Robyn – Sexistential

Robyn finally returns with her ninth studio album, Sexistential, on March 27.

Her first full-length project since 2018’s Honey, the record is described by the Swedish artist as a spacecraft crash-landing through the atmosphere.

It balances existential themes with the precision-engineered dance-pop that she has spent decades perfecting.

Flea – Honora

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist delivers his debut solo studio album, Honora, on March 27. A distinct departure from his 40-year rock career, the project is a jazz-fuelled exploration that features Flea on both bass and trumpet.

The album includes high-profile collaborations with Thom Yorke and Nick Cave, highlighting his virtuosic versatility.

Snail Mail – Ricochet

Lindsey Jordan finally shares her third Snail Mail album, Ricochet, on March 27.

Marking her first release in five years, the record finds the indie-rock darling expanding her sonic palette to explore mortality and time.

Jordan returns with a renewed sense of clarity and control, asserting herself as a generational songwriter.

Courtney Barnett – Creature of Habit

Courtney Barnett returns with her fourth studio album, Creature of Habit, on March 27.

Written following her move to Los Angeles, the record captures Barnett’s trademark deadpan wit and jangly guitar work across tracks like ‘Stay In Your Lane’ and ‘Site Unseen.’

It’s a definitive fresh chapter for the Melbourne-born songwriter.

Fcukers – Ö

Fcukers deliver their debut studio album, Ö, on March 27.

Arriving via Ninja Tune, the project was produced by Kenneth Blume (formerly Kenny Beats) and 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady during a whirlwind two-week studio session.

The New York duo – Shanny Wise and Jackson Walker Lewis – perfectly capture the “indie sleaze” revival, blending ethereal hooks with throbbing dance instrumentals designed for a wild night out.