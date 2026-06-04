From hangovers to honesty.

Sam Fischer stopped by Happy for a raw, candid conversation about his new musical chapter.

The singer, who released his single ‘Heart Doesn’t Hurt Itself’ last month, opened up about hiding his bisexuality on his first album, something he’s no longer afraid to share.

“I didn’t talk about my sexual identity,” Fischer admitted. “Now I’m just talking about my life. Being vulnerable is beautiful.”

Fischer also offered career advice, saying kindness trumps talent.

“People are more willing to work with the nicest guy in the room,” he noted. “Get a good laugh. That’s important.”

The interview, fuelled by Sprocket, also revealed Fischer’s upcoming August headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

A visibly hungover but grateful Fischer closed with: “I love you. Thank you for having me.”

Keep up with Sam here!