New Music Radar: Boys At The Back, Xanthe and Tshitake

Our New Music Radar is overflowing with great independent releases this week

From noisy punk and polished indie pop to country, blues and late-night dance tracks, this batch is all over the map in the best way.

Here are the latest releases catching our ears at Happy.

Xanthe – ‘Sundown’

Any track featuring Xanthe is worth stopping for. Her whole catalogue is packed with soulful vocals, rich R&B textures and genuinely strong songwriting, and ‘Sundown’ is another reminder of just how good she is.

Boys At The Back – ‘Ride Or Die’

Female-fronted Aussie rock continues its strong run. Ride Or Die is packed with attitude, hooks and plenty of heart.

Tshitaki – ‘The Mountain’

Turbocharged surf rock crashes into grunge and alternative rock on The Mountain. Loud, messy and exactly how we like it.

Dead Head Redemption – ‘This Ain’t My Town’

Swampy blues, dark country and crunchy rock collide on This Ain’t My Town. Heavy, gritty and full of atmosphere.

Lonely Empire – ‘Convoluted Insanity’

Adelaide teenagers Lonely Empire continue proving age means very little when you’ve got riffs this good. Heavy, energetic and full of promise.

Home Made Space Machine – ‘Life Is Strange’ Recorded live in one take, Life Is Strange is one of those songs you’ll probably throw straight back on after it finishes. A genuine little gem.

<a href="https://bilzeye.bandcamp.com/track/condense-and-flow">Condense and Flow by Bilzeye</a>

Bilzeye – ‘Condense And Flow’ Blue Mountains artist Bilzeye blends poetry, songwriting and genre-hopping creativity into another thoughtful release that’s hard to pin down.

Scott Green Band – ‘You’re The Bomb’

A phrase straight out of childhood gets a pop-punk revival. You’re The Bomb carries a welcome Green Day flavour without feeling like imitation.

The Southern Edge – ‘Monkey Land’

The Southern Edge wrap things up with a soulful blues jam that’s full of groove, character and the kind of musicianship that only comes from seasoned players.

Memphis Nights – ‘John Doe’

Southern rock influences run deep on John Doe. Springsteen, Creedence and classic bar-room storytelling all leave their fingerprints here.

Sleeping Wave – ‘Cavalry’

Split between Melbourne and Edinburgh, Sleeping Wave blend Americana and alternative rock into something spacious and quietly powerful.

Lexi Windsor – ‘Falling Behind’

Lexi Windsor turns imposter syndrome into a beautifully vulnerable folk-pop track. Gentle guitars, delicate piano and honest lyrics make this one easy to connect with.

Jacinta Drumond – ‘Loneliness Knows My Name’

Sydney’s Jacinta Drumond continues to impress with emotionally driven indie-pop. Loneliness Knows My Name feels mature well beyond her years.

Shannon Jade – ‘What Do I Know’

Shannon Jade keeps things intentionally lo-fi, letting thoughtful songwriting take centre stage. What Do I Know is gentle, hopeful and beautifully human.

Hazy – ‘Did It For You’

“Give me till the end of the night and I’ll buy you a sunrise” is enough reason to stick around. Brisbane’s Hazy pair heartfelt lyrics with fuzzy indie-rock warmth.

Tickets To Space – ‘You Know Where I’ll Be Tonight’

These four Queensland teenagers are quickly becoming a band worth watching. You Know Where I’ll Be Tonight is another strong dose of indie surf rock.

The Hawkins Band – ‘Bring The Car Back’

Adelaide’s Hawkins Band bring plenty of soul and groove to this bluesy little number. Smooth, tight and easy to settle into.

63 Deluxe – ‘Why The Hell Am I Singing The Blues’

63 Deluxe continue stretching the blues into funky, soulful territory without losing sight of what makes the genre work. Tight grooves and even tighter musicianship.

The Nodding Acquaintances – ‘Light Of Day’ EP

Five tracks of easy-going indie rock with just enough country flavour to keep things fresh. A consistently enjoyable EP from start to finish.

Home Is The Hunter – ‘Church Of Exiles’

Big riffs, soaring vocals and cinematic production make Church Of Exiles a satisfying modern hard-rock record with plenty of ambition.

John Tomaino – ‘An Emergency’

John Tomaino writes with the long game in mind. An Emergency is polished, timeless songwriting from a musician focused entirely on serving the song.

Brecik – ‘King Of My Castle’

Try not to dance. Melbourne pop artist Brecik delivers a bright, club-ready anthem that’s pure Friday afternoon energy.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.