New Music Radar: Sujokalo, Sam Joole and Kun-die

Bass-heavy club cuts, sharp post-punk and plenty of homegrown indie talent.

Today’s New Music Radar moves between brooding post-punk, club-ready electronic tracks, jangly indie rock and a few properly seasoned musicians.

Here are the new releases currently making plenty of noise at Happy.

Sujokalo – ‘Talk’

This one’s all about the bass. Sydney producer Sujokalo delivers a huge electronic groove on ‘Talk’, balancing chunky low-end with dreamy textures. Easily our track of the day.

Sam Joole – ‘Complete Me’

Atmospheric electronic music meets indie dance on ‘Complete Me’. Sam Joole keeps things spacious, melodic and bass-driven without ever losing sight of the song underneath.

Damo Cox – ‘Running Up The Fans’

The bass theme continues. Damo Cox serves up another club-ready dance cut, packed with chunky grooves and polished production from one of Australia’s most experienced electronic producers.

red den – ‘Old Souls March’

Short, sweet and full of feeling, ‘Old Souls March’ packs a surprising emotional punch into its runtime. A lovely little track with an old soul at its heart.

Kun-die – ‘Grown’

Brisbane’s Kun-die delivers another refreshing hip-hop cut with ‘Grown’. Floating over dark, atmospheric production, the rising rapper continues to prove he’s got serious talent and plenty of confidence behind the mic.

Total Commander – ‘Mistakes’

If you played this blind, you probably wouldn’t guess it came out of Brisbane. Total Commander’s ‘Mistakes’ is all icy post-punk textures, driving basslines and brooding vocals, landing somewhere between the early ’80s underground and modern existential dread.

Eleanor Hanson – ‘A Year Ago Today’

Eleanor Hanson continues to impress with vulnerable songwriting and understated delivery. ‘A Year Ago Today’ blends indie rock and pop with a touch of grunge, carried by strong melodies and quietly devastating lyrics.

Sarah K – ‘Welcome to the Sarah Show’

Part art-pop, part EDM and completely its own thing, Sarah K’s ‘Welcome to the Sarah Show’ bounces along with playful Le Tigre energy, quirky synths and a seriously infectious groove.

Boogie Rockafella – ‘West Melbourne Boogie’

As the title suggests, Boogie Rockafella are flying the flag for Naarm. ‘West Melbourne Boogie’ is packed with foot-stomping riffs, pub-rock swagger and enough groove to make AC/DC fans feel right at home.

Vic Meehan – ‘Eye to Eye’

Vic Meehan finds the sweet spot between country and rock on ‘Eye to Eye’. Warm storytelling, sparkling vocals and plenty of heart make this a thoroughly charming listen.

Joe Matera – ‘Brick By Brick’

You can tell within seconds that Joe Matera knows exactly what he’s doing. ‘Brick By Brick’ pairs seasoned guitar work with classic rock songwriting from one of Australia’s most accomplished musicians.

Polybius – ‘Independent’

More than a decade after these recordings were made, Polybius are finally letting the world hear them. ‘Independent’ is thoughtful alternative rock that captures a band whose ideas deserved a much bigger audience.

Gwyn Ashton – ‘Somebody’

Blues-rock veteran Gwyn Ashton reminds us why experience still counts. ‘Somebody’ is packed with tasteful guitar work, lived-in vocals and the kind of effortless musicianship that only comes from decades on the road.

Paul and Andy – ‘Wake’

There’s more than a hint of The Smiths running through ‘Wake’. The foggy graveyard video fits perfectly, while the unexpected saxophone adds another layer to an already charming slice of indie rock.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.