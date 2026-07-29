Phoebe Bridgers announces Lost Weekend track list

Lost weekend is just around the corner, and now we know a little bit more.

Phoebe Bridgers is set to release her third solo album, and her first in six years, on August 14th.

Out via Dead Oceans, Lost Weekend comes in at 16 tracks.

Unfortunately, the names of those 16 tracks, which were previously under wraps, leaked today.

But that means that Bridgers decided to also officially release the tracklist on instagram, saying “this got leaked so here it is! 16 days !!!!!”

The lead single, ‘Lost Boys’, is a side A feature.

The other two sides also have a song containing ‘Lost’ in the title.

Side B has the title track, ‘Lost Weekend’, and side C has ‘Lost Parade’, as well as the ‘Lost Weekend’ Reprise!

Fans who managed to snag a ticket for any of Bridgers’ phoneless pop-up shows, including the $1 Madison Square gig, have already been theorising online about which of the songs they heard her play.

Many think that ‘Kill Me’ was played, and was a definite stand-out at these shows.

Tracks like ‘Kill Me’, along with ‘Haunted’ indicate that perhaps Bridgers will stick to her spooky songwriting tropes.

Fans have also mentioned that ‘Other Plans’ and ‘As Above’ may have been played.

Here’s the full track list:

Side A:

01 The Outside

02 Lost Boys

03 Kill Me

04 The Governor’s Waltz

05 Bobby

Side B:

06 Lost Weekend

07 Haunted

08 Panorama

09 Still Standing

10 Liberty Tree

Side C:

11 Never Going Back!

12 Other Plans

13 Lost Parade

14 I Can’t Wait

15 As Above

16 Lost Weekend (Reprise)