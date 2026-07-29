Phoebe Bridgers announces Lost Weekend track list

Lost weekend is just around the corner, and now we know a little bit more.
Phoebe Bridgers is set to release her third solo album, and her first in six years, on August 14th.
Out via Dead Oceans, Lost Weekend comes in at 16 tracks.
Unfortunately, the names of those 16 tracks, which were previously under wraps, leaked today.
But that means that Bridgers decided to also officially release the tracklist on instagram, saying “this got leaked so here it is! 16 days !!!!!”
The lead single, ‘Lost Boys’, is a side A feature.
The other two sides also have a song containing ‘Lost’ in the title.
Side B has the title track, ‘Lost Weekend’, and side C has ‘Lost Parade’, as well as the ‘Lost Weekend’ Reprise!
Fans who managed to snag a ticket for any of Bridgers’ phoneless pop-up shows, including the $1 Madison Square gig, have already been theorising online about which of the songs they heard her play.
Many think that ‘Kill Me’ was played, and was a definite stand-out at these shows.
Tracks like ‘Kill Me’, along with ‘Haunted’ indicate that perhaps Bridgers will stick to her spooky songwriting tropes.
Fans have also mentioned that ‘Other Plans’ and ‘As Above’ may have been played.
Here’s the full track list:
Side A:
01 The Outside
02 Lost Boys
03 Kill Me
04 The Governor’s Waltz
05 Bobby
Side B:
06 Lost Weekend
07 Haunted
08 Panorama
09 Still Standing
10 Liberty Tree
Side C:
11 Never Going Back!
12 Other Plans
13 Lost Parade
14 I Can’t Wait
15 As Above
16 Lost Weekend (Reprise)
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