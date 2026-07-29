Willie Nelson is fighting against data centres

Another W for Willie.

The iconic progressive country voice of Willie Nelson has once again spoken out about issues affecting family farmers’ livelihoods.

Data Centres are the topic at the forefront of America’s (and much of the world’s) minds right now.

They’re a bleak development in AI and consequently, have become a growing concern, particularly for anyone living in the disproportionately affected rural and suburban communities.

It’s no surprise that the Farm Aid founder, pro-cannabis, and human rights activist Willie Nelson would support this cause, but it feels nice to hear it.

And the country legend has undoubtedly issued a rallying cry to his fans to join him in supporting the issue.

“The last thing we need is a loud, water thieving, light polluting, data center anywhere near our town (or any others for that matter)”, said Nelson.

Nelson highlighted the imperative act of preserving the farmland where America’s shared food resources are produced.

As a stark reminder, Nelson writes that “Whoever controls food and water, controls the masses.”

Here’s the full statement:

“I grew up in Abbott, and I still have a home there with farmed land where I can still see stars at night.

And now our community, like many others, needs to fight against data centers invading our land.

The last thing we need is a loud, water thieving, light polluting, data center anywhere near our town (or any others for that matter). The strength of rural America has never come from big industrial footprints.

It comes from generations of people, open spaces, local businesses, and a connection to the land.

All of America deserves thoughtful stewardship that doesn’t steal farmland (where our essential shared-food is grown) and small family farmers’ livelihoods, and not data centers that only destroy the environment around them.

Whoever controls food and water, controls the masses.

Let’s not allow our own demise or give up control over necessary resources in the U.S. and especially in Abbott.”