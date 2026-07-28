Rescue crews race to reach survivors trapped inside Aeon Mall after Japan earthquake

Aeon Mall’s second floor collapsed after it was struck by a 7.1 earthquake.

Rescue crews are working around the clock at a badly damaged Aeon Mall in southern Japan, where people are still believed to be trapped following a powerful earthquake.

The magnitude 7.1 quake struck Kumamoto on Tuesday, shaking buildings, cutting transport links and sending shoppers rushing from the centre.

Many people made it safely into the car park, but an explosion reportedly tore through the mall soon after, blowing out exterior walls and bringing down part of the second floor.

Firefighters, emergency workers and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces are now searching the unstable building, with blocked entrances and ongoing aftershocks making the job even harder.

Four people have reportedly been pulled from the rubble alive and conscious, while families outside have remained in phone contact with loved ones still waiting to be reached.

Authorities believe between 10 and 30 people may still be missing or unaccounted for inside the complex.

For Australians, there is no direct tsunami or earthquake threat at home, and major travel hubs including Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto remain unaffected.

Anyone heading into Kumamoto or wider Kyushu should expect local delays, transport closures and possible itinerary changes while rescue operations continue.