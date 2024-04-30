Warm your way through Winter with this lineup of the best drinks that are set to light you up on the inside.

Winter in Australia has its very own brand of cool factor, aside from the temperature drop that is, think fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, snow if you are lucky, and if nothing else a reason to do a little more snuggling.

And yes the fireplace is optional, but highly recommended, and if for nothing else, you can use it to hypnotize your way through the cold days and nights by warming yourself with the glow that somehow makes everything look and feel better.

There’s no better way to cut through the winter chills than to celebrate the season with some of Australia’s finest. Whether it’s straight out of the can, or you fancy whipping up a cold-weather cocktail, we’ve got plenty of inspired winter drinks from the very best innovators, and magicians on offer. Dive bar, to cellar door, from a rich dark ale by the fireside, or a smokey whisky, here’s what to drink in the coolest season of the year.

Banga

Crisp AF Lager designed for the energy of live music. Banga’s brewers, a crew of music lovers (musicians, audiophiles, lighting technicians), created this beer specifically to complement the concert experience. Banga isn’t about flowery descriptions, it’s about enjoying the music, pure and simple.

Made for moshpits and dancefloors alike, grab a Banga at your local venue, pub, or bottle shop and enjoy.

White Rabbit Dark Ale

This crew has pretty much nailed the essence of Victoria and bottled it. Perfect for everywhere, there is pretty much nowhere that this class act doesn’t belong. Solid, with just the right touch of curiosity, this ale holds a brilliant balance of old-world technique mixed with new-world intelligence. Old and yet somehow new, this is one beer that delivers a strong backbone of toffee, chocolate, and subtle fruit flavours developed from open fermentation.

Jameson – IPA Edition

Jameson Caskmates Edition is the perfect whiskey for craft beer connoisseurs. Jameson – IPA Edition, (Irish Pale Ale) Blended Irish Whiskey finished in craft Irish Pale Ale-seasoned barrels is exactly what it says it is. Floral sensitivities, with a delicate spicy tone and a signature smooth finish that doesn’t linger for too long, make it perfect for buddying up with your fav Pale Ale.

Young Henrys – Dune Rats Dunie Lager

An Inner West sydney dream collab between Dune Rats and Young Henry’s sees the return of Dunies Lager. To coincide with the band’s return to the stage this July, Young Henrys Dunie comes in at a wily 4.20%. Dunie can take you though winter, and be enjoyed all year-round. It gives a strong first kiss, but chills into an easy-going mate that you can stick with.

Lark Distillery – Symphony No1

Dubbed the godfather of Whisky, Bill Lark, is at the forefront of hand-crafted whisky. With the complexity of American oak bourbon with notes of sherry and port that somehow comes together to form a creamy, fulsome-driven flavour sensation. And nothing on this planet screams winter warm like a shot of Tasmanian whisky. Taking home the Best Blended Malt award this year at the World’s Best Whisky awards for their very fine Symphony Nº1, there’s not much more to say except, hell yeah!

Mobius Distilling – 38 Special Vodka

What’s not to love about a locally made small batch of vodka that’s born out of Sydney’s Inner West. The crew over at Marrickville has created the perfect Vodka for all of your winter wonderland concoctions, whether its a Moscow mule, or vodka martini, Mobius has a full flavoured and peppery depth, with a very clean and crisp taste with a long-lasting finish. Which makes it ideal for staying in, and staying warm, when the winter chill sets in.

Starward – Two Fold Whisky

The label alone takes us to the heavenly bodies and brings out the navigator in all of us just by looking at the bottle. Starward uses carefully selected barrels from locally sourced vineyards making great Aussie reds that give their whisky a fruity, caramel, and spicey edge with a subtle aftertaste. This little beauty won the 2022 San Francisco World Spirit Awards, earning its rightful place among the best Australian whisky has to offer. Best enjoyed straight, in a citrus and rosemary highball, or a passionfruit mojito.

Brookvale Union – Spiced Rum Ginger Beer

It’s about as much fun as you can have in a can. And what’s more delicious than sipping on spicy infused sweet rum ginger beer. It’s kinda the perfect take-home pack going. With its motto of ‘Quality Nonsense’ resonating through to its hella good design, all the way through to its flavour bomb of spicy rum and loose lime, you get it, it’s a really great looking and tasting ginger beer.

Applewood Distillery – Sandalwood Gin

The crew at Applewood Distillery counts nature as their number one ingredient. From their sustainable farming methods, you don’t get more into the earth than this crew. An aromatically refreshing and uniquely maritime Australian gin. Think coastal herbs and citrus mixed with succulent umami and earthy stylings, that playfully evoke the coastline after a storm. And what would an Australian winter be without a gimlet?

