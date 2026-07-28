Nvidia plans to fund Ohio data centre

A semiconductor giant and AI superpower plan an expensive union.

While US states propose to ban newly planned data centres, Nvidia and OpenAI are working on a deal together to ensure their creation.

More specifically, Nvidia is in talks with the AI giant to fund a data centre in Ohio.

Based on reports from The Wall Street Journal, the deal is said to be worth $250 billion.

The deal ensures that OpenAI can lease a 10-gigawatt project to SoftBank Energy, in order to build a center in Piketon, Ohio.

The project could end up costing more than $500 billion with an expected power delivery of 800 megawatts.

The data centre’s creation would add to the large number of centre’s around America.

America has about 5,400 data centres, with over 200 of them being located in Ohio.

The two corporations have teamed up before, ever since Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, personally delivered the world’s first DGX-1 AI supercomputer to OpenAI in 2016.

Earlier this year, Jensen Huang took the stage of the company’s GTC keynote this year to announce further ventures and interests.

The main take away from this event was the introduction of a 100% liquid-cooled Al factory platform known as Vera Rubin.

The platform optimises systems for massive inference scaling and agentic AI.

Huang also projected at least $1 trillion in revenue all the way through to 2027, proving that Nvidia is going all in on vertically integrated systems.

With an ongoing partnership worth billions of dollars, there’s no stopping Nvidia and OpenAI from shaping the future of artificial intelligence.